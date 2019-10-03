Rodent activity drops grade for Mt. Pleasant restaurant

A long list of B’s for Lowcountry restaurants after the latest round of restaurant inspections by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Cafe Framboise, Fortune Garden, Green Garden, and Nick’s Gyros and Phillys are among a long list of B’s handed out by DHEC.

Sesame Burgers and Beer scored a 93 percent on the follow-up inspection report but still dropped to a B.

Only two violations caused the drop.

Rodent activity in the dry storage room

Proper cold holding temperatures

Inspectors will be back within 10 days for another follow-up.