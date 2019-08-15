Rodent droppings drop health grade at Mt. Pleasant pizza shop

Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) inspectors found rodent droppings in a back room at Baronis Pizza on Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, dropping the restaurant to a “B” according to the inspection report.

The report also noted that it was responding to a complaint about the facility.

Among the other violations; cold holding temperatures, date marking of ready-to-eat foods, food stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler, organic residue in the chemical dish machine, and a consecutive violation for walls and floor of the cookline having a greasy food particle build-up.

JC Crab Juicy Seafood on Northwoods Boulevard in North Charleston graded out at a “B”.

Cold holding temperatures and house flies cost them a letter grade.

On 41 also gets a “B”.

Proper cooling time and temperatures, proper cold holding temperatures, date marking, and hot pickling of vegetables and holding for more than seven days without approval are violations they have to correct.

