Routine inspection yields “C” for popular James Island restaurant

The Charleston Crab House on James Island dropped to “C” after an inspection on June 20 highlighted several violations.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) report, the inspector spotted an employee touching his ear buds and beard with gloved hands. The employee reportedly went right back to working with the food without first washing his hands and putting on new gloves.

The restaurant was also hit with a violation for proper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces, cooking time and temperatures, and cooling time and temperatures.

Another set of violations for cold holding temperatures, and not having a date marking system for ready to eat foods that are held over 24 hours.

The inspector also reported the outside of the cooking equipment is not cleaned frequently enough to prevent a build-up of grease and grime, and that the frying and cookline equipment has a think, and greasy residue.

DHEC has not posted the report from the follow-up inspection that was scheduled for June 24.

Click here to check out the full report, or search restaurant inspection reports from across South Carolina.