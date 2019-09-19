Why Hepatitis-A exposure doesn’t impact restaurant grade

The Waffle House in Goose Creek maintains its “A” from DHEC despite a worker exposing customers to Hepatitis-A.

Here is how it works, because this is “not a foodborne outbreak”, the concern is not the restaurant. It is specifically with a food handler with the infection.

While putting out the alert, DHEC wants people to understand that the risk of the virus spreading from an infected employee to customers in a restaurant is low.

DHEC also stood behind its “A” grad for the Waffle House location during an inspection at the end of May.

Here are the symptoms that DHEC says you should watch for:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Belly pain

Yellowing of the eyes and skin

People usually become sick within two to six weeks after being exposed to the virus. Seek medical care if symptoms develop.