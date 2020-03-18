Restaurants, business owners searching for solutions after Governor’s order to limit customers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state wide mandate forcing restaurants to close their doors issued by Governor Henry McMaster went into effect on Wednesday leaving many restaurants unsure of what’s next.

Restaurants across the state we’re officially forced to close their doors to inside dining. With help from one Lowcountry organization, some restaurants are coming up with creative ways to continue serving customers.

“For the time being we’re just kind of taking it day by day, week by week,” says Shaui Wang who owns Jackrabbit Filly with his wife Corrie in North Charleston. “We’re going to see how far we can get until either we run out of money or we’re forced to shut down completely.”

Jamee Haley who’s nonprofit organization Lowcountry Local First is working to support area restaurants that have been forced to close because of the Coronavirus.

“We are seeing businesses who are offering take out, encouraging people to buy gift cards, just doing all sorts of things in order to be able to keep their doors open,” says Hayley.

Haley’s organization is working around the clock in an attempt to help find a solution for restaurants and their owners.

“We are collecting all of those creative ideas and putting them into one website where everybody can go and see how they can best support the local business community,” says Hayley. A full list of the creative ideas can be found on the Lowcountry Locals First website.

Shaui and Corrie Wang, Owners of Jackrabbit Filly are hoping to keep their doors open as long as possible by offering several different options for customers.

“We have a little section called pantry now that you can buy frozen dumplings and chili oil and dumpling sauce just as sort of an extra revenue fund because our to-go orders were never really half of what we could do,” says Corrie Wang.

The Wangs say they are keeping their staff on board at the restaurant to keep them from being out of work during the closure.

“You can buy a Jackrabbit Filly T-Shirt and all proceeds are going to go to the wait staff just to try and fill that gap of lost tip revenue,” says Corrie Wang.

Restaurant owners say they are still working to find ways to serve their community while keeping there employees working.