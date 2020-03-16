Restaurants, Businesses already feeling strong impact due to the Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Impacts from the Corornavirus are being felt across several phases of life in the Lowcountry including the restaurant business. Restaurant owners say they’re already feeling an impact from Coronavirus but fear several restaurants and business would fail if they are forced to shut down.

“We just felt we just couldn’t keep you know maintaining business as usual,” says David Schnell who is the owner of Brown’s Court Bakery.

Some businesses and restaurants like Brown’s Court Bakery may have to make the difficult decision to close there doors while others say they will remain open as long as they can to serve the community.

“If we can stay open we’re going to stay open because we care more about taking care of our community than anything,” says Ryan Little. “So if that means I’m the only one in the restaurant making it happen than I’ll do it.”

Little who is the General Manager of TBONZ Gill and Grill in Downtown Charleston says his restaurant is already feeling serious impacts from the pandemic.

“I mean it’s definitely hurting us, but we’re trying our best to keep a positive attitude and keep everybody coming in taking care of the people that are here,” says Little.

Little says TBONZ has increased sanitary measures across the board including putting on gloves before touching anything.

“We’ve got hand sanitizer all over the restaurant and obviously we stocked up on toilet paper like everybody else,” says Little. “We’ve got hand soap, everything like that, using gloves whenever we can.”

“Schnell says he is fearful for his business model during the temporary shutdown but will continue to pay his staff of 20 employees,” says Schnell.

“You know we have to think about the community as a whole at this point and packing bars and restaurants and establishments like that is doing nothing but harm,” says Schnell.

As of right now Schnell says he is unsure when his business will reopen. He says the bakery will look at options to provide orders through delivery but is unsure when that might take place. In addition to closing the bakery, Schnell says he is also suspending the wholesale business as well.