Restaurants, businesses turning to COVID surcharge to make up for pandemic expenses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Maybe you have noticed a COVID-19, personal protective equipment (PPE) surcharge expense on your bill after eating out or visiting a business, if so, you’re not alone. Some Lowcountry diners say they’ve noticed the surcharge recently after being handed the bill. It’s something that’s becoming more popular around the country due to the pandemic.

A 2% surcharge for COVID-19 is being handed out at a Charleston area restaurant to cover additional costs such as cleaning and supplies brought on by COVID-19. And while the 2% doesn’t amount to much, some people say it’s not the first time they’ve heard of the charge and they are certain it won’t be the last either.

A 2% COVID surcharge at a Lowcountry restaurant, some businesses are charging even more. Customers say the extra charge would come as a surprise when they received their bill.

“If they are struggling and they are needing more money to help, there’s other ways to do it than just charging the customers,” says tourist Peggy Maxwell. “Start a GoFundMe, do something.”

The surcharge, handed out to patrons in the Lowcountry, was listed for COVID and PPE purposes. Customers say it should be communicated upfront.

“I understand that there could be some extra charges that people have to recoup things from but I don’t think it’s a great idea if you don’t tell your customers because you want those customers coming back,” says Maxwell.

The extra charge is popping up across the country, some places have added a surcharge well into the double digits. Maxwell believes most customers would be willing to pay the additional fee if told about it first.

“So, I think it you’re going to add another two percent or five percent on to a bill that you need to let the customer know,” says Maxwell.

Signs, social media or verbal communication are all ways Maxwell believes restaurants could communicate the change. Maxwell say’s it wouldn’t take much keep customers informed.

“That should be something that maybe you posted on your window or it was something that I know when you have the digital menu, there’s popups just to let people know,” says Maxwell.

Maxwell says the surprise wasn’t a welcomed one for her and believes restaurants being upfront with changes is the best approach during an already difficult time.

“But putting it on there without telling anyone, I don’t think that’s the best option and I think it might make people angry and I think right now you don’t want people not coming into your restaurant,” says Maxwell.

News 2 has reached out to the Lowcountry restaurant but has yet to hear back from the establishment. Of course when we do get a response, we will be sure to share it with you both on air and online.