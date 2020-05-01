Restaurants preparing for possible reopening of outdoor dining

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Restaurants across the Lowcountry could open as early as next week with some heavy restrictions. State leaders in Columbia have proposed opening outdoor dining at restaurants by May 4th.

Some restaurants say they will be taking every precaution possible to serve customers when allowed to reopen. One of those precautions could include virtual servers if necessary at Red’s Ice House and Tavern and Table according to owner Dianna Crowley.

“So that you can speak to them and they can speak to you, you see their faces and you know what they need and you can check in with him or her as time goes on,” says Crowley.

Crowley says each table would communicate with it’s server through an iPad if servers at tables aren’t allowed, just one the several changes being made at the two restaurants.

“We do disinfect tables between every sit down, we do wipe down menus.” says Crowley. “Now the other thing is we will go to a paper menu for a while so that people aren’t touching the same menu.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham says before restaurants reopen they need to have protective measures in place.

“We need to think through when we open back up what are the risks you are running with your employees and customers,” says Senator Graham.

Senator Graham says South Carolina needs to take the protective measures seriously while supporting restaurants.

“A vaccine will probably be next year but the testing protocols are getting exponentially better it goes back to the containment and mitigation,” says Graham.

Crowley says it’s important for people to visit restaurants once they are able to reopen dining for customers.

“I miss hugging my friends and I miss going to my favorite restaurants,” says Crowley. “If you don’t go to your favorite restaurants pretty soon, they’re not going to be there anymore.”

Crowley says Reds’s and Tavern and Table will continue to follow guidelines from the state but says her restaurants could open as early as Monday if given the go ahead from the state.