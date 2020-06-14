Restrictions at Mt. Pleasant retail stores change amidst pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning on Friday, June 12, capacity restrictions in retail stores were lifted by Gov. McMaster, which means stores will no longer have to adhere to the 20% occupancy rule.

Erika Lynn Studio and Boutique in Mt. Pleasant was only allowing three people in the store at a time, but now that the restrictions have been lifted, owner Erika Lynn McKelvey is allowing more people to come into the store while still doing her best to keep customers safe.

“We’ll definitely keep the place very clean. Cleaning constantly after places people are touching,” said Erika Lynn McKelvey, Erika Lynn Studios and Boutique owner.

Down at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, stores are filled with shoppers who taking their own precautions to stay safe.

“We just need to protect ourselves the best we can, and hopefully not spend too much time, but go ahead and get out and let other people come in.” Chris Powers, Mt. Pleasant Shopper

Other shoppers like Matt Drozd said they are making sure to wear their masks to help keep them healthy while going out.

Many places are having customers lined up outside the door, six feet apart and some have scaled back on implementing social distancing.

“With the numbers increasing, we’re still kind of taking a risk with that. But I also understand the economy needs to go on and I understand that there’s necessities people need to get,” said Chris Powers on how he feels about the state reopening while case numbers increase.

Erika Lynn Studios and Boutique told News 2 that they are even holding the door open, so that customers won’t have to touch the door.

According to Gov. McMaster, “businesses can’t be closed indefinitely, but they can operate in a safe way” and, on this weekend, it seems that stores, even while loosening restrictions, are trying to keep their customers safe.