JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Local leaders are meeting Wednesday to discuss more improvements to Folly Road on James Island.

The ReThink Folly Road Steering Committee is made up of Charleston County Councilmember Jenny Honeycutt, James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey, City of Charleston Councilmember Caroline Parker and other community leaders.

The latest news from the committee is that construction on a continuous sidewalk and multi-use path from Ellis Creek to George Griffith Boulevard will start in the coming months. This is called Phase One.

“Charleston County is putting it out to bid,” said Councilmember Parker. “Construction could start at the end of summer.”

The second portion of the project, called Phase Two, will be a continuance of the path and sidewalk down to South Grimball Road. But, funding is needed and no designs have been made either.

“(Phase Two) has fallen a little dormant. Not so much in the ReThink Folly Road Steering Committee, but with the City of Charleston needing to progress and move forward on some of that,” said Councilmember Parker. “We just need to reignite that flame in the City and make sure that this is a top priority for the City over here on James Island.”

While the paths along the road are going to be constructed for pedestrians, there are more resources that people want for the corridor.

Shannon Bley parks at the Walmart on George Griffith Boulevard and walks across Folly Road to catch the bus heading into downtown Charleston. She says that the area is dangerous for pedestrians.

“I usually have to wait until the light turn red so I can cross safely,” said Bley. “(Crosswalks) would make it a lot safer to cross the road, especially with the walking signs as well.”

The public can weigh in on the issue at a ReThink Folly Road Social hosted by Charleston Moves at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on May 10 at 5:30 p.m.

On May 9, the ReThink Folly Road project is on the agenda for the City of Charleston’s Traffic and Transportation Committee meeting. Councilmember Parker says that she wants as much public input as possible with a big issue like the safety and congestion of Folly Road.

“I always want my constituents to feel heard. The easiest way is to pick up the phone and call me. Reach out to your elected officials. We have ReThink Folly Road Steering Committee meetings every other month,” said Parker.