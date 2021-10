CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Revelry Brewing will host a Halloween block party on October 31 in honor of the brewery’s seven year anniversary.

From 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., guests can visit 10 Conroy Street to enjoy music, beers, and food vendors like The Darling Oyster Bar, JL’s Southewest Brisket Burgers, Mex 1, and Tobo Sushi.

Tickets cost $10 for anyone over 10 years old and dogs are welcome.

100% of proceeds will benefit the Green Heart Project’s Farm to School programs.