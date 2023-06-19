The 51st Rice Planters Amateur Golf Tournament tees off Wednesday.
News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan spoke with the Tournament Director, the 2022 winner, and two Lowcountry natives playing in the event.
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
The 51st Rice Planters Amateur Golf Tournament tees off Wednesday.
News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan spoke with the Tournament Director, the 2022 winner, and two Lowcountry natives playing in the event.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now