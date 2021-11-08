Riverdogs announce 2022 home game times

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Earlier this fall, the Charleston RiverDogs unveiled their 2022 schedule in preparation to defend their first title in 99 years. On Monday, the team added game times to the 66 home games that make up the slate. The squad’s title defense will begin at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.



Like the 2021 season, the 2022 schedule consists primarily of six-game series with two three-game series at home against Myrtle Beach. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 18-21. The regular season will end on September 11 in Columbia with a postseason to follow. The playoff format for 2022 has not been announced.



Standard start times for RiverDogs home games will be 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The only exception to the standard times will occur on the lone Monday contest of the season when the RiverDogs host the Augusta GreenJackets at 6:35 p.m. on July 4. Start times are subject to change.



“Unveiling start times for our games is always an exciting step in the course of each offseason,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “Our fans now have the ability to put our schedule into their calendars and make plans to join us in the spring and summer months.”



The RiverDogs have begun the process of compiling a promotions schedule for the 2022 season. The team will unveil the full list of theme nights later in the offseason. The complete game schedule with start times for home games can be found here.



The RiverDogs will open the 2022 season at home against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday, April 8. Season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.