Road closed following crash in Berkeley County

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A passenger in a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York's Times Square on Thursday says police have interviewed all six people who were in the car and are continuing to investigate the incident.

As first reported on NewsNationNow.com, video posted on social media showed people getting into a police-style Ford Taurus and the car driving through a crowd blocking the street, its horn blaring as demonstrators screamed and scrambled out of the way.