Road closed following crash in Berkeley County

WCBD News 2
by: Antonio Stinson
Courtesy: Karvelis Flowers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says College Park Road at Yahweh Lane is closed due to a crash.
Troopers say drivers should seek an alternative route for the next couple of hours as crews work to clear the area.
Berkeley County: College Park Rd at Yahweh Ln is closed due to crash. Use an alt route for the next couple of hours.— Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) September 5, 2020
Berkeley County: College Park Rd at Yahweh Ln is closed due to crash. Use an alt route for the next couple of hours.