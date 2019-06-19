Road closed for two days in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – We have a Count on 2 Traffic alert for drivers in North Charleston.

According to city officials, a vehicle hit the underpass at Buist Avenue and Spurill Avenue. The bridge structure will need to be repaired.

That will take up to two days. City officials say it will be closed Wednesday morning through 3 p.m. The underpass area will close again Thursday morning around 8 a.m.

North Charleston sent out the tweet below just after 9:30 Tuesday night.

North Charleston @NorthCharleston

The rail underpass on Buist at Spruill will be closed for at least 2 days for repairs due to a vehicle colliding with the bridge structure. #chstrfc9:33pm · 18 Jun 2019 · Twitter for Android