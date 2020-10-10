Road closure expected in North Charleston this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a road closures in North Charleston this weekend due to some construction.

Spurill Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Burton Avenue at the north end and Meeting Street at the south end from 5:00 am on Saturday, October 10 until 5:00 am on Sunday, October 11.

The reason for the closure is to allow Charleston Water System to place an 8 inch waterline under Spruill Avenue just north of Stromboli Avenue.

If weather or other conditions cause unexpected delays, the closure will be extended into Sunday, October 11.

As traffic patterns change within the construction zone, drivers are discouraged from using local streets within the Union Heights neighborhood between Meeting and Spruill Avenue.

Drivers are also asked to use caution while traveling in the area and using the detour.