Road dedication for fallen deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement is remembering a fallen deputy by naming a road in his honor.

Berkeley County deputy Harvey Middleton was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 11, 1975. Now the road that he was killed on is being named is his honor.

Harvey Middleton’s daughter, Ateshia, says she’ll never forget how committed her father was to the badge but it was this community that held their family together. Now to have the road named after him is such an honor to them.

“So we cannot be sad, as stated previously this is a great community and we were surrounded and loved to where we are today, they helped us to where we are today,” said Ateshia Lester, Middleton’s daughter.

Saturday afternoon many people in the community and family friends spoke about Harvey’s life and sacrifice to remember the importance of law enforcement.

“This is a fitting honor or tribute, and just solidifies what we keep saying how dangerous it is for our law enforcement officers around the country,” said Duane Lewis, sheriff for Berkeley County.

Athesia says she doesn’t want to see anyone else have to go through what her family did.

“We pray for you all nightly we want you to come home to your families each day when you leave that door, we don’t want anyone to experience what our family has,” said Lester, Middleton’s daughter.

Middleton’s family is asking everyone to remember how hard our law enforcement works every day.