JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on James Island’s Grimball Road Extension is slated to begin Thursday.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Banks Construction say the roadway at Grimball Road Extension will undergo resurfacing operations starting Thursday.

Crews will close Grimball Road Extension daily from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and detours will be in place.

Grimball Road Extension (Credit: Banks Construction)

Traffic traveling south on Folly Road to Grimball Road Extension should use the left detour at Battery Island Drive and follow signage to Old Military Road.

Traffic traveling north on Folly Road to Grimball Road Extension should use the right detour at Bur Clare Drive and follow signage to Secessionville Road.

Officials say Grimball Road Extension will reopen at the end of each day.

The projected end date for construction is August 22, according to Banks Construction.