Rob Fowler reflects on forecasting Hurricane Hugo 32 years later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today marks 32 years since Hurricane Hugo slammed South Carolina.

The Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist, Rob Fowler, says he can still hear the sounds of the howling winds of Hugo.

“Everything really escalated to that point of that day on that Thursday, September 21st where we had to go into another mode and realized it wasn’t turning it was coming into South Carolina,” said Fowler who was the only full time meteorologist at on staff at News 2 at the time of the Hurricane.

“You just run-on adrenaline. You know people are counting on you. You’ve been trained to do this hoping that you wouldn’t have to do something like this but knew that you had to be on TV for as long as you possibly could and give the information because it was constantly changing,” said Fowler who had only been working at WCBD for two years.

On air in wall to wall coverage News 2 worked for house updating you before, during, and after the storm.

“I counted. I went about 69 hours with no sleep. Almost three days with no sleep at all. I could not do that. I’m a lot older now, but I was young back then and I could do it,” said Fowler.

The powerful category 4 storm packed 140 mph sustained winds and 160 mpg gusts as it made landfall just north of Charleston.

“In a way knock on wood we were pretty lucky where Hugo hit. If there had to be any storm of that magnitude that hit the coast of South Carolina it hit the best place because it wasn’t as populated as it could of been,” said Fowler.

Trees knocked down, homes lifted off the ground and moved to the middle of the road, and roofs torn from buildings.

“I’ll tell you a story where I was at the weather service they had one roof that was welded on, but one roof that was bolted on that corrugated metal,” said Fowler.

News 2 evacuated the station and Rob reported from the National Weather Service.

“It was quite scary here. A could of times it sounded like the roof was being pulled off and many of us ran down this hallway to the bathroom for protection,” said Fowler.

Memories as strong as the storm 32 years later Hurricane Hugo still the most significant storm of his career.

“After Hugo happened, I felt this amazing tie and bond with this community. We all went through something together,” said Fowler.

Hugo was the last major hurricane to make landfall here in the Lowcountry.