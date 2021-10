MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- Without warning or any public statement, one week after FOX 46 confirmed a South Carolina Supreme Court investigation into Marlboro County’s probate office, the judge running that department wants to end his office’s involvement in the estate at the center of the state’s investigation.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel, known as ODS, submitted at least one subpoena to the Bennettsville Police Department seeking records related to Mark Heath’s deputy probate judge, Tammy Bullock. That subpoena came within a day of our ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation into criminal allegations against Bullock.