Roper St. Francis celebrates healthcare workers who have given so much to fight COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marks five months of Roper St. Francis healthcare delivering the life- saving Pfizer vaccine to people in the Lowcountry. Roper St. Francis hosted the state’s first mass vaccination site.

A big celebration at the North Charleston Coliseum in honor of the workers who have given so much to fight COVID-19 for more than a year.

“It’s time to say thank you to all those who put in the effort and the extra time and made it a success for all the patients who benefited from it,” said Robert Olivero, Chief Medical Officer at Roper St. Francis.

Roper St. Francis and the North Charleston coliseum partnered throughout the pandemic. Hospital management decided to bring healthcare workers back to celebrate the sacrifices they have made.

“We need to be encouraging all of our unvaccinated friends and family to get their shots now,” said Dr. Conducta, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Only 75% of the vaccine doses given to South Carolina have been used. That means 25% of shots are still available. The healthcare workers don’t want the vaccines to go to waste. Doctors say some people are still concerned about getting vaccinated due to personal health issues.

“I think we are hitting a plateau, I think there has to be a lot of effort to get the rest of the folks vaccinated,” said Robert Olivero, Chief Medical Officer at Roper St. Francis.

Although 48% of people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine they are encouraging people to make sure they get their second dose. Thousands of hours of hard work beginning to pay off for people on the front line.

“For all the people that came together, that put in a lot of hard work and love into the Lowcountry and I think it showed,” said Robert Olivero, Chief Medical Officer at Roper St. Francis.

You can still get your Pfizer vaccine at one of the five express care locations in the Lowcountry.