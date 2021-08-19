Roper St. Francis seeing record number of patients across health network as COVID-19 cases surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry hospitals including Roper St. Francis say they are experiencing record numbers in COVID-19 cases across their health systems. Officials with Roper say they’re seeing the highest number of patients they’ve ever had in their network. Doctors say if we don’t get the increase under control, they may have to consider new restrictions.

Officials with Roper say they started the day with 99 COVID-19 patients in their hospitals and predict the number will only continue to grow over the next week crossing into the triple digits. This just a day after Roper announced vaccine appointments were no longer needed.

Roper says of the 99 COVID-19 impatient a vast majority of them are unvaccinated. Most of them being under the age of 70-years-old. Roper says this surge in cases is similar to the one seen last year during the month of July when Roper reached 150 COVID-19 patients. Doctor Mitchell Siegan says the hospital predicts to hit somewhere around 120 patients next week and the concern is the number will only continue to rise hitting record breaking numbers.

“Roper St. Francis is experiencing historical volumes both in our patient census and as well as the number of patients visiting our emergency departments on a daily basis,” says Dr. Siegan. “Day over day I would say for the last two weeks, we’ve established new historical highs in the number of impatient cases we’re taking care of.

Officials with Roper say if vaccination rates don’t increase soon, they may be forced to shut down elective procedures across their hospitals focusing on COVID-19 patients only.