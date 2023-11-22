CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCBD) – The municipal runoff election results were certified on Wednesday, officially making William Cogswell the winner of the Charleston mayoral race.

“It’s been a long road. We’ve, I feel like, run a very good race. And just excited. I’m really excited about the potential. I’m proud of how we won,” Cogswell said on Wednesday morning.

The real estate developer and former state representative defeated five other candidates, including incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, in the race to become Charleston’s next mayor.

Mayor Tecklenburg conceded on Tuesday night when the unofficial runoff results came in.



“And I’d like to ask each and every Charlestonian, everybody out there, to give him {Cogswell} your support. Because starting tonight, when Mayor Cogswell succeeds, Charleston succeeds. And that’s something we’re all in favor of,” Mayor Tecklenburg said during a speech at his watch party.

The City of Charleston’s Election Commission met Wednesday to review provisional ballots and certify the results. With 59 new ballots added to the total, election officials said Cogswell received 13,958 votes and Mayor Tecklenburg had 13,392.

“If you’re doing the math at home, Tecklenburg gained three votes through the provisional ballot process but that does not trigger a recount or any other provisions, so the results are now finalized,” explained Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director for the Charleston County Board of Elections.

The mayor-elect will take office in January, but he said not without the help of current city leaders and even outgoing Mayor Tecklenburg who has pledged to make it a successful transition.

“The election is over. I respect John’s service to the city and his commitment to Charleston. It was a tough race. There were things that I was frustrated by for sure, but the race is over and now it’s time to come together, break bread and do what’s best for Charleston. I appreciate the mayor’s willingness to help me,” Cogswell said.

Mayor Tecklenburg’s campaign team released the following statement:

“Mayor Tecklenburg is grateful and blessed and wants to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. The mayor looks forward to working with Mayor-elect Cogswell to ensure a smooth and highly successful transition.”

As for any potential staffing changes at city hall, Cogswell said in part “I can’t speak to anything immediately that we would look to change but, its going to be a process.”