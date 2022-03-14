NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State and federal lawmakers and leaders are looking to address the state’s food deserts and equity issues among minority farmers. Farmers and leaders discussed on-going issues among the groups during a roundtable discussion on Monday.

Improvements to education, funding and support are just some of the ways U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh says the federal government can better serve rural minority farmers.

“I knew racism existed, I just didn’t know it existed to the level some of the stories I’ve heard today,” says Joseph Hamilton, a Colleton County tree farmer.

Hamilton says he hasn’t felt the support from federal agents or the USDA in past years, instead saying he’s been negatively impacted. United State’s Representative Jim Clyburn says equity gaps have to be closed while increasing funding and support.

“I don’t care what it is, we’ve got to make it accessible and affordable,” says Rep. Clyburn.

Dr. Bronaugh says the agency is committing $35 million to non-profits, organizations and other groups to better reach minority farmers who say they’ve been failed in past years.

“We have to acknowledge the experiences of South Carolina farmers and some of the things they have suffered by not being able to access USDA programs,” says Dr. Bronaugh.

The USDA will take a comprehensive look at programs, possible funding, equity gaps, land loss, and more to ensure minority farmers are no longer left out.

“We’re very optimistic that that critical look is going to shine light on some things that we will work with congress and we will work with other ways to make those changes,” says Dr. Bronaugh.

Rep. Clyburn says the changes can be achieved by working with federal partners and listening to those impacted the most.

“There are things that we can do to make sure these people don’t fall victim to the kind of history that we’ve had before,” says Rep. Clyburn.

Dr. Bronaugh will continue her trip Tuesday visiting a school in Charleston to discuss the importance of healthy lunches in schools.