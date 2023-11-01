CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to S.C. Ports, they have parted ways with developer Lowe, a Los Angeles-based real estate group, regarding Union Pier in downtown Charleston.

The split will cost S.C. Ports a reported $9.9 million.

The Riley Center will continue with community engagement plans.

“S.C. Ports thanks Lowe and their consultants for their contributions to the planning process, which included resiliency efforts, flood mitigation strategies, and stormwater infrastructure to help protect and give access to Charleston’s waterfront. With recognition to these insights, Lowe and S.C. Ports have concluded their agreement regarding Union Pier,” said S.C. Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin.