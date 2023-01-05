WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The United States House of Representatives have failed to elect a new Speaker of the House after nine unsuccessful attempts. House Republicans are in gridlock over who will lead the party next. It’s the first time in 100 years multiple votes are needed to elect a House Speaker.

South Carolina Congressman Russell Fry believes the house could wait until next week, before it elects a new leader as members fail to reach a unified pick. One of the holdouts on the Republican side is South Carolina’s Ralph Norman, who has refused to vote for presumptive front-runner Kevin McCarthy.

“Look, I think it’s unprecedented, it hasn’t happened in over 100 years, but we’ll get there,” says Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy.

Optimism has remained high for some members as the house has failed on multiple attempts to elect a new Speaker.

“I’m an optimist at heart, and I think at the end of the day, it’s going to be good not only to select a speaker but with these rules in place to empower the members,” says Rep. Fry.

Republicans remained divided between front-runner Kevin McCarthy, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, and on Thursday, former President Donald Trump. Across the aisle, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has been Democrat’s unified pick who is calling on Republicans to work together.

“Will stop the bickering, stop the backbiting, and stop the backstabbing of each other so we can have the back of the American people,” says Rep. Jeffries.

McCarthy has captured just over 200 votes in each attempt so far, but has fallen just short of the needed 218 votes. A small group of Republicans, including South Carolina’s Ralph Norman, have refused to vote for McCarthy, while others argue he’s the proven leader.

“We need a conservative fighter to help this country get back on the right track, but the first thing we need to do is elect Leader McCarthy to the Speaker of the House,” says John James, Congressman from Michigan.

Even with McCarthy having moved into the Speaker’s Office without the votes, conversations and concessions have happened among Republicans to reach a compromise.

“I think there are some very fruitful discussions that are going on right now about the rules, about how things will look in the next Congress,” says Rep. Fry. “I think these discussions are good and at the end of the day, we’re going to select a speaker and we’re going to go about the business of governing.”

Representative Fry says a compromise is needed sooner rather than later for Congress to pass a budget and begin tackling issues facing Americans.

“The American people are frustrated that we’re not focusing on this administration, the things that they have done, and the policies they have implemented,” says Rep. Fry. “It’s time to get to work, it’s time to roll up our sleeves, get this done and get to work.”

The House of Representatives will have to continue to vote for a speaker until a candidate reaches the needed 218 votes.