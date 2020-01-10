S.C. Restaurant Week not just for ‘foodies’ in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina restaurant week kicked off today in the Lowcountry. With nearly 100 places to dine and drink; there’s a little something for everyone.

For some, SC Restaurant Week can seem a bit intimidating. However, the event is not just for “foodies.” Those who love fine dining or just a place to take the family can rejoice with good food at a good price.​

For example, Cantina 76 in Mount Pleasant offers a family-friendly atmosphere at a reasonable price. During restaurant week, you can get an appetizer, entrée and dessert or specialty margarita for $15.

Manager Alex Debaty says that beyond the great food and drinks, the atmosphere at Cantina is what makes a huge difference.

“Here we want to be known as the neighborhood bar. Where the locals can come by, bring their families, or come out for a drink after work,” he says.

In contrast, the atmosphere at Bourbon N’ Bubbles is quite different. The swanky, upscale restaurant and bar off King Street is most commonly described as “luxurious.”

Their restaurant week specials cater towards those who enjoy fine wines paired with dinner. For 3 courses; an appetizer, entrée, and dessert will be $40 a person.

Operations Director Zach Dennis says that each of their 3 courses will have a wine picked out by a sommelier specifically for whatever is on the plate.

“We strive to be the best of both worlds. The name suggests ‘bourbon and bubbles,’ but what good is wine and bourbon without food to pair it with?” he says.

He describes the experience of dining at Bourbon N’ Bubbles as a luxurious place to “cozy up on a cold Charleston night.”

These restaurants are just two on the long list of participants this year. The event will be running state-wide until January 19th. For a the full list of restaurants, click here.