S.C. State, beach leaders look to mitigate impacts from coastal flooding, rising tides as problem grows

KIAWAH, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other state and local leaders are putting a microscope on efforts to mitigate and reverse impacts from increased coastal flooding and rising high tides. Governor McMaster said a few potential options were being discussed during an appearance at the state’s beach advocates meetings taking place Wednesday on Kiawah Island.

State leaders say it’s important because beaches serve as the states lifeline for tourism. They also provide natural protection from tides and coastal flooding making it critical to preserve them while also planning for the future.

Beaches and coastal communities remain a top destination and economic driver for South Carolina but continue to experience the worst impacts from rising tides and increased flooding.

“You can see here this is in the medical district, it’s floods often. In 2020, it flooded 75 times,” says Bill Duncan who serves as South Carolina’s Chief Resiliency Office in reference to coastal flooding impacts on Charleston’s Medical District.

The city’s medical district continues to serve as the scene for major flood events in Charleston creating hazards and issues. The problem has played a factor in the City of Charleston’s efforts to build a new seawall.

Experts believe the impacts could grow from expected additional sea level rise over the coming years putting the leaders on notice.

Governor McMaster says he’s put $14.5 million towards conservation efforts across the state’s coastline while appointing an Office of Resiliency to draw up a plan.

“And I’ve asked the legislature for $300 million for the Office of Resiliency that will go a long way to seeing that we protect these valuable resources,” says Governor McMaster.

Even with those actions in motion, the group of leaders say the biggest challenge remains finding a way to live with more water.

“We’re working on a new water plan,” says Governor McMaster. “We need to find out where the water is, how much we need, do we need more, do we need to build a lake? What do we need to do to stop all of the flooding.”

Governor McMaster and other leaders say everyone is going to need to work together for a better future for South Carolina beaches.

“All organizations, all conservation organizations, tourism organizations to talk to each other and see exactly what we need to do and then find the best ways to do it,” says Governor McMaster.

As more people plan to travel to South Carolina in 2022, Governor McMaster and other state leaders say allocating assets to beach protection and preservation remains a top priority.