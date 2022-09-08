CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School are standing up against gun violence.

On Thursday, they marched around the school chanting “we don’t want violence, we just want peace.”

“Today was an opportunity for our children’s voice to be not only heard, but seen,” said Janice Malone, the Principal of Sanders-Clyde Elementary School.

Gun violence is an issue that hits close to home for the school. On August 27, police said a Sanders-Clyde student was injured in a shooting on Jackson Street. The 10-year-old is on the road to recovery but must use a wheelchair. School officials said he is expected to walk again.

The student was surrounded by his classmates and teachers during the rally.

“He was just playing basketball. He got shot three times in the leg. To think, that could’ve been me, but thankfully God saved me and I was at my grandma’s house,” said Nasir Kelly, a fifth grader at Sanders-Clyde.

Feeling both scared, and sad about what happened to their friend, the students wanted to do something. During the walk, they held signs displaying what they want to be when they grow up. The signs were meant to signify that their futures matter.

“It says that I am a future judge and that’s what I want to be when I grow up. I want to be a very fair judge and I am going to do crime scenes,” said 10-year-old Tamaria Jones.

The group stood in solidarity with one of their own.

“When you shoot one, you shoot all,” said Monica Anderson, a school resource officer at Sanders-Clyde.

According to police, no arrests have been made in the shooting, however officers did find a vehicle believed to have been used in the incident.