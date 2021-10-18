Satterfield Estate attorneys speak ahead of Murdaugh Bond Hearing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Suspended Attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to appear before a Richland County judge for a bond hearing on Tuesday. Murdaugh is accused of allegedly stealing money from his former housekeeper’s death settlement. Satterfield Estate Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter plan to ask for the judge to set a high bond.

Tuesday’s hearing will be the second for Murdaugh in just over a month. Murdaugh appeared in a Hampton County Courtroom back in September. Murdaugh is facing two felony charges related to obtaining property through false pretenses. The attorneys for Gloria Satterfield’s estate say they plan to ask for the higher bond over fears of Murdaugh being a flight risk.

“Is he a flight risk,” says Richter. “Who under these circumstances would be allowed to leave the state of South Carolina and remain gone for the purpose of drug counseling. It’s ridiculous.”

The charges stem from missing death settlement funds to be paid to the Estate of Gloria Satterfield. More than 4 million dollars was won in the settlement, 2.7 million dollars was to go to the estate but the money was allegedly diverted in checks to Murdaugh.

“Well there is a third check out there,” says Richter. “We certainly trust and expect that through the continued investigation of the matter that further charges will be brought.”

The attorneys are asking for a high bond in the hearing. Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon says given the second arrest, Murdaugh could face a higher bond.

“Much higher chance of there being a relatively high surety bond at this point because there’s been a big change in circumstance here and of course we have crimes adding up,” says Condon.

Condon says the hearing, which will happen in Columbia is not a normal process but makes sense given the mounting charges.

“To have the bond hearing held in Richland County, miles away from Beaufort County and also to have it brought before a circuit judge is all perfectly legal but unusual,” says Condon.

State and local law enforcement have faced heavy criticism for the handling of the investigations and cases. Condon says some credit should be given.

“This defendant is being held to account,” says Condon. “And it may be a bit for some but the truth is surfacing here so he’s being held accountable for some really serious crimes.”

Victims, attorneys the Lowcountry and more are waiting to see what’s to come next for Murdaugh.

“And we will just entrust it to the court to set an appropriate bond given the circumstances with appropriate limiting conditions for Mr. Murdaugh as well,” says Richter.

Murdaugh is tied to several active death investigations and lawsuits. News 2 will have full coverage of Tuesday’s bond hearing in Columbia starting at 10am.