CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doscher’s in West Ashley will host a Store Closing Sale on Wednesday.

As the store’s lease comes to an end, Doscher’s IGA in West Ashley will close after 48 years of business.

The grocery store located at 1133 Savannah Highway will hold a Store Closing Sale on May 4 with big savings.

The Doscher’s Hanahan store located at 1750 Remount Road will remain open.