SC Aquarium opens Shark Week Exhibit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shark Week has started and if you’re a shark lover there is a place you can go in the Lowcountry to see some sharks up close.

The South Carolina Aquarium has some shark week exhibits and experiences that are now open to the public.

The week long celebration began today, August 9 with the aquarium offering a shark-themed scavenger hunt, pop-up educational programs about sharks, and they even have sharks available for the public to pet in the touch tank.

The Shark Week activities will run from August 9 to August 15 and are free with a general admission ticket.

Masks will be required to enter the aquarium.

Click here for more information on the SC Aquarium’s Shark Week activities.