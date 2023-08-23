CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four sea turtles were released at a local salt marsh Tuesday morning after months of rehabilitation with the South Carolina Aquarium.

The South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center works with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to nurse sick and injured sea turtles.

On Tuesday, the Rescue, Rehab, and Release team celebrated the release of three Green sea turtles, Queso, Goat, and Andrey, and one Kemps Ridley, Gorgonzola.

Queso is a Green sea turtle who came to the hospital in April after ingesting two fishing hooks near Myrtle Beach State Park. Queso was sedated for surgery to remove the hooks.

Goat was found stranded on Folly Beach on the evening of April 14. He is a Green sea turtle who washed ashore with a cluster of mud and barnacles on top of his shell. Upon patient review, vets found Goat had ingested hard plastic and utilized vitamins to mend him back into good health.

Andrey is a Green sea turtle who was found debilitated and lethargic on Kiawah Island. Andrey spent her first days at the rehab center in a floating kiddie pool while she regained her strength. After six months of care, she was ready to be released into the wild.

Gorgonzola is a Kemps Ridley who was caught by an angler in Myrtle Beach. The aquarium supplied Gorgonzola with vitamins to prepare her for release. Kemps Ridleys are the smallest species of sea turtles.

For more information about the Sea Turtle Care Center and to explore patient profiles, visit scaquarium.org.