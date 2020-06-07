SC Coalition for Voter Participation offers free transportation to polls

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation plans to provide transportation for people who need to go to the polls on Tuesday, June 9.

The transportation will be limited to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties.

Marion Welch, Chairman of the South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation, wants to remind the public that “the organization’s policy has always been to transport all individuals regardless of race or party affiliation.”

Transportation will be provided from 7:30 am until 5:00 pm. The coalition asks that you call in your request as early as possible.

Drivers will be masked, wear gloves, and wipe down common surfaces between each pickup.

If you need transportation to these polls, call the SC Coalition for Voter Participation at 833-348-7350.