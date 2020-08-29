SC Coroner: Missing man’s body found in ditch

MANNING, S.C. (AP) — The body of a South Carolina man reported missing recently has been found in a ditch.

After days of looking for Neil David, 50, of Alcolu, a relative found his body Wednesday, Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock said in a news release.

The body was found just off U.S. 301 near Manning, the release said. That’s about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) east of Columbia.

Mock said a cause of death would be determined after an autopsy, but told The State that foul play and suicide have been ruled out. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said David suffered from epilepsy and was last seen alive riding his moped on Sunday night, WLTX-TV reported.

Both the sheriff’s department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were involved in the search for David, Mock said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what Mock described as an accident.