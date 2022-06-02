CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Democratic Party announced there will be a debate between the democratic candidates for South Carolina’s governor ahead of the June 14th primary.

South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod held a rally in North Charleston to bring the community together in her run for governor.

“I’m excited, they’re excited, and together we are going to change the state,” says McLeod.

McLeod was endorsed on Thursday by State Senator Marlon Kimpson, putting his support behind her. Her prime opponent former Congressman Joe Cunningham also got a big endorsement from former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley.

Cunningham says he is ready for South Carolinians to put in their early votes ahead of this year’s primary election.

“I am the only candidate in this race that’s ever flipped the seat. I am the only candidate in this race that has run at the top of the ticket. I think that’s what you need to bring people together for independents, republicans, and democrats,” says Cunningham.

McLeod and Cunningham say they are ready to answer South Carolina’s most pressing questions in the upcoming debate.

“The people of South Carolina deserve to hear from all of us and what we are about so that they can make an informed decision,” says McLeod.

“I’ll debate anywhere and everywhere as long as it’s fair and that we are in an objective environment. That’s what voters want that’s what people want too,” says Cunningham.

One of the primary issues expected to sway voters is how to combat gun violence. Both candidates say they have plans to address it and will make those known during the debate.

“I don’t believe AR-15s should be in the hands of civilians. These are weapons of war and they are meant to reap havoc,” says McLeod.

“I voted to close the Charleston loophole. The law that allows the firearm purchase to proceed even if the background check is not completed in three days,” says Cunningham.

An exact time and date haven’t been set for the debate, but it will be sometime before June 14th.