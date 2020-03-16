SC DMV announces restrictions due to coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina DMV announces changes they’re making due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They announced that “as a precautionary measure” they will be temporarily restricting acces to their branch offices to only people processing a transaction.

Also, beginning Monday, March 16, South Carolina DMV customers much have an appointment to complete a road test. No walk-in road tests will be conducted. Customers can schedule an appointment online at scdmvonline.com.

They say they’re working diligently to expand the available appointments and sorry for the inconvenience.