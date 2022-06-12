COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Bringing your furry friend to the beach with you? The SC Department of Natural Resources wants pet owners to recognize heat stress in dogs.

The Lowcountry beaches and parks are great places to enjoy with pets, but high outdoor temperatures can impact dogs quicker than most realize.

Recognizing signs of heat stress during the summer months is important for pet owners.

Signs of heat stress include:

Rapid heartbeat

Panting

Drooling

Dehydration

Unconsciousness

According to SCDNR, here’s what to do if you see any of these signs:

Spray dog with cool (not cold) water

Wrap dog in wet towels

Place dog in front of fan

While bringing your pup along for the fun may seem like a good idea, sometimes it’s best to leave them at home.