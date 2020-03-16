SC Education Lottery Claims Center will be closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Education Lottery Claims Center announced that they will be closed until further notice beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

Claims for prizes over $550 and up to $100,000 may be submitted by mail or presented in-person upon reopening.

The last day to redeem tickets that are set to expire during this time period will be extended accordingly.

They advise that if you prefer to present your claim in-person, sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Claim forms can be downloaded at www.sceducationlottery.com.

You are also encouraged to make copies of your claim form and ticket before placing it in the mail.