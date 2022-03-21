CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped 10.3 cents in the past week.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.94 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 64.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.31 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.59 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.00 per gallon.

“While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway.”

The national average price of gasoline fell 9 cents, averaging $4.23 per gallon today. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.37 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.