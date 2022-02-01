SC high school students invited to enter essay contest recognizing noteworthy African Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy and the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) collaborate to invite high school juniors and seniors to enter the second annual Strong Men & Women in S.C. History essay writing contest.

High school juniors and seniors in the state are encouraged to write about an African American connected to South Carolina who has been an inspirational figure in their lives, in addition to that person’s impact on communities in the state.

“Our partnership with the South Carolina Department of Education gives talented students an opportunity to win valuable prizes while celebrating African American men and women who have made a mark in the lives of so many people and helped shape the history of our great state,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina.

Essays must be at least 500 words long, and students have a chance to win an Apple MacBook Air and $1,000 toward their attendant school. Students with winning essays will also be invited to an unveiling ceremony of the 2023 African American History Calendar with their essays showcased on the Dominion Energy and SCDE websites.

The 2023 African American History Calendar is created by the SCDE and it honors remarkable African Americans who have made notable contributions.

“Over the past 33 years, the South Carolina African American History Calendar has had a profound impact on our students in the classroom,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman

Dominion Energy and SCDE employees and volunteers will serve as judges for the contest. One winning essay will be chosen from the Midlands, Upstate, Lowcountry, Pee Dee, and Central Savannah River Area.

Only current juniors and seniors attending a South Carolina public and private high school are eligible to submit an essay. Homeschool students with an active, dues-paying membership to a homeschooling associate can also apply.

The deadline for submissions is March 1, with judging happening between March 2 and April 3. Winners will be announced in late April.

To learn more about the essay contest, click here.