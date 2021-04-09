SC Highway Patrol taking initiatives to stop “bad driving behaviors”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders spent hours cleaning up 5-26 due to a wrong-way driver police say was driving under the influence. State troopers say they are on the lookout for what they call bad driver behaviors.

“It’s just not worth it because when you are driving, you have your life.. your remains and you also have the lives of other people,” says Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina along with 15 other states are participating in “Operation Drive Safe,” an initiative where troopers work around the clock to crack down on distracted driving.

“To ensure that people make sure they wear their seatbelts, limit distractions, reduce their speed and don’t drink and drive,” Tidwell says.

With nearly 250 traffic deaths already this year, troopers say this is crucial.

“Some of them were speeding related some of them were driving under the influence related, failure of the right away or running off the road,” he says.

“Arrive Alive” is their motto and troopers want to remind people about options like Uber and Lyft before getting behind the wheel.

“We want them to enjoy themselves however, if they do have a couple drinks of too many drinks there are always a lot of options,” Tidwell says.

Patrolling the roadways and looking out for any bad behavior is how troopers plan to lower the number of fatalities.

“Looking out for speed and speeders and people driving under the influence. We are trying to educate individuals so that they can drive safely,” he says.

They tell us they plan to utilize media advisories and press releases to make sure everyone is aware of the “Target Zero” initiative.