SC launches mobile vaccine clinics to target rural, underserved communities

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Bringing confidence to those who question the COVID-19 vaccine is what local doctors say will keep community moving forward.

“Working with leaders in the community will allow us to raise the confidence and to bring the vaccine to residents and to meet them where they are,” says Dr. Youlanda Gibbs, Palmetto Palace CEO and Founder.

Community Health Director Kimberly Butler-Willis with Roper St. Francis believes having mobile clinics go through African American communities will help show why getting vaccinated is beneficial.

“We know that there are still many many questions about this vaccine but we also recognize there are long long lines from people in these very same communities that are ready and eager to be vaccinated,” says Kimberly.

Director of DHEC Dr. Edward Simmer says these mobile vaccine clinics are exactly what people in rural communities need to keep moving forward.

“It really helps us move forward and get us to the point where we can say, COVID-19 is maybe not quiet gone but at least we have the control of the virus instead of it getting control of us,” says Dr. Simmer.

Doctors believe that health care providers across South Carolina should start mobile clinics to advance vaccination efforts.

“If we ask them to come to us to get the vaccine, that’s not gonna work. that’s why this sort of effort is so crucial to what we are doing,” says Dr. Simmer.

The following are the initial locations and dates for the Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit’s vaccinations:

Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic for SCISA School Teachers & Staff and Community

Dates: Saturday, March 20 (Dose #1) and Saturday, April 17 (Dose #2)

Time: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine Manufacturer: Moderna

Location: North Charleston Coliseum COVID-19 Drive-Thru site that RSFH uses during the week

On-Site Community Vaccine Clinic

Dates: Sunday, March 21 (Dose #1) and Sunday, April 18 (Dose #2)

Time: 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Vaccine Manufacturer: Moderna

Location: New St. James Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 5305 Maybank Highway Wadmalaw Island, 29487

On-Site Community Vaccine Clinic

Dates: Saturday, March 27 (Dose #1) and Saturday, April 24 (Dose #2)

Time: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine Manufacturer: Moderna

Location: Simpson United Methodist Church, 800 Flat St., Allendale SC 29810

On-Site Vaccine Clinic for our unhoused population

Date: Wednesday, March 31

Time: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine Manufacturer: Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (One Dose)

Location: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston SC 29405

On-Site Community Vaccine Clinic

Date: Saturday, April 10 (Dose #1) and Saturday, May 8 (Dose #2)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine Manufacturer: Moderna

Location: 725 Savage Road, Greater Macedonia African Methodist Episcopal Church,

Charleston, South Carolina 29414