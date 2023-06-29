CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pedestrian safety on Charleston’s Crosstown is being called into question again after another death.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after they said a Folly Beach Public Safety vehicle struck a pedestrian just after 5 am Monday on U.S. 17 near President Street.

“The Crosstown really needs to become more of a boulevard than a highway through a downtown,” said Katie Zimmerman, the executive director of Charleston Moves.

Troopers said the victim, identified by the Charleston County Coroner as 66-year-old Belinda Prim, later died.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the incident is the third deadly pedestrian crash near the Crosstown in the last six months.

“If we don’t act and act fast, unfortunately there is going to be more of these types of incidents,” said South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard who represents District 111.

Rep. Gilliard has been following safety issues on the Crosstown since 2014 when a young woman was killed. He told News 2 he worked with the South Carolina Department of Transportation back then to conduct a study in hopes of getting a new pedestrian bridge built.

For various reasons, he said the bridge did not happen. On Thursday, Rep. Gilliard said he spoke with DOT about conducting a second study.

“Hopefully they will approve the funding, we’ll do the study, and we’ll hope again for some positive results,” the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman said it’s been found pedestrians don’t typically use overpasses for a number of reasons, but she agreed change is needed.

“There needs to be extremely robust, detailed changes made to every single intersection along the Crosstown so that it favors people on bikes and on foot,” Zimmerman said.

SCDOT released the following statement to News 2:

“SCDOT is currently in the process of performing a Road Safety Audit in this area from Lockwood Drive to Coming Street. The study includes field assessments and coordination with local stakeholders – the process is already underway and the report is expected to be finalized later this year. That report will include recommendations for safety improvements.”

Monday’s crash is still under investigation. Folly Beach Police said their internal investigation “will commence subsequent to the SCHP Investigation and will be based on the facts as they are determined.”