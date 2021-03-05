SC Ports COO recognized as 2021 “Woman of the Year”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports COO Barbara Melvin was recognized as the 2021 South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance Woman of the Year.

She was given the award for her enduring support of the state’s manufacturing sector.

The award is given each year to an outstanding woman in South Carolina for contributions to the state’s manufacturing sector.

Melvin is one of the only women in the country serving as COO of a port, where she works to ensure the Port of Charleston remains globally competitive as a top 10 U.S. container port.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by SCMA, a highly respected organization whose members’ imports and exports are entrusted to our care. Manufacturing is a critical part of our state’s economy, and I am proud that our work at SC Ports supports this industry every day,” said Melvin.

She managed crucial infrastructure projects, including the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, which will soon launch operations, and the $558 million Charleston Harbor Deepening Project, which will give South Carolina the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet.

She was honored during a virtual awards ceremony. Previous winners include BMW Manufacturing Communications Manager Sky Foster and Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO Lou Kennedy.