CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Records have been set once again by the South Carolina Ports Authority – this time for fiscal year 2019.

In one year, the port handled nearly 2.4 million 20-foot equivalent container units. That’s nearly 9-percent more than the previous year.

It also moved more than 1.3 million pier containers.

The port also handled nearly 195,000 vehicle, 213,000 cruise passengers and was just shy of 1,700 ships.