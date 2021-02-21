SC Red Cross workers deploy to Texas in response to severe winter storms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Red Cross assists families in need_46848

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Disaster-workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Texas to support efforts towards recovering after winter storms have left hundreds of thousands without power.

Two volunteers will be deployed in-person and fly-out on Monday morning. They will support delivering emergency supplies to impacted communities.

The third volunteer will work virtually to support the Red Cross efforts by supporting the logistics team and working to coordinate transportation of supplies, staffing, equipment delivery, and more.

Officials with the Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross said they will be ready to send additional disaster-workers, as requested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES