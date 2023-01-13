MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Marvin Pendarvis says he’s strongly considering a run for Mayor in the City of North Charleston later this year. Rep. Pendarvis has represented portions of Charleston County in House District 113 since being elected to the seat in November of 2017.

Rep. Pendarvis, a native of North Charleston, says he’s been considering the run for Mayor and has spent time thinking about it for “some time.” Pendarvis says he’s met with both the city’s Police Chief Reggie Burgess and current Mayor Keith Summey, who has held the position for nearly three decades. Mayor Summey has yet to announce whether he will run for another term as Mayor when his current term expires this year.

During the interview, Rep. Pendarvis acknowledged being born and raised in the city and says he cares deeply about the City of North Charleston. He called the possibility of serving as Mayor for the city a “great honor.”

If elected, Pendarvis says focusing on the quality of life for North Charleston residents by improving education opportunities, neighborhood safety, economic opportunities would be among his top priorities.

Chief Reggie Burgess also announced earlier in the week he’s considering running for Mayor in the City of North Charleston if current Mayor Keith Summey decides not to run for another term.