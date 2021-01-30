SC Republican Party censures Congressman Tom Rice after his impeachment vote

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — The members of the South Carolina GOP have issued a formal censuring of Congressman Tom Rice after voting to impeach Donald Trump.

Rice, a Republican representing SC-07, decided to vote to impeach the outgoing president two weeks ago.

His decision has angered many Republicans causing members to a formal censure vote.

The censure was passed today at the SCGOP State Executive Committee’s quarterly meeting.

“We made our disappointment clear the night of the impeachment vote. Trying to impeach a president, with a week left in his term, is never legitimate and is nothing more than a political kick on the way out the door,” saidSCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “Congressman Rice’s vote unfortunately played right into the Democrats’ game, and the people in his district, and ultimately our State Executive Committee, wanted him to know they wholeheartedly disagree with his decision.”

Congressman Rice recently released the following statement.

“I have been a strong and loyal supporter of the South Carolina Republican Party for more than a decade. I have stood with them, campaigned with them, provided their candidates resources, and been in their corner through thick and thin. Since being elected to Congress, I’ve contributed more than $2 million to our national Party to help Republican candidates for Congress.



In Washington, I fought together with President Trump to cut taxes on small businesses, invest in new infrastructure, adopt an America First Trade policy, build our border wall, stop new restrictions on guns, and pass the historic 2018 Farm Bill. Together, and because of President Trump’s leadership, America has seen historic economic growth and we have experienced countless other historic achievements. To accuse me of not supporting President Trump is to ignore my 94% pro-Trump voting record.



My vote to impeach President Trump was no reflection on his policies, his effectiveness, his accomplishments, nor my conservative values and voting record. It was a vote to honor my oath of office. That oath was not to Chairman McKissick, nor to the S.C. Republican Party, nor to President Trump. That oath, sworn to on the Bible, was to protect and defend our Constitution.



I personally witnessed an insurrection in the Capitol on Jan. 6. I saw the rioters who were demanding to hang Vice President Pence. I heard the gunshots and smelled the tear gas. I was on Capitol Hill when the Capitol Police were overrun and Officer Sicknick gave his life, at the hands of this mob, to honor the oath he took to defend our Constitution. I saw, as we all did, the President’s lack of leadership in not stopping the mob, his callous actions saying Mike Pence had no courage, and his comments, in the middle of riot, that “These are the things that happen when victory is viciously stripped from these great patriots…remember this day forever.”



To President Trump: those weren’t “patriots” who killed Officer Sicknick. And threatening to hang our Vice President on makeshift gallows on the Capitol lawn is not something that just “happens”. You could have swiftly and forcefully intervened to stop the deadly siege on the United States Capitol and you did not.



To my friends in the S.C. Republican Party: I will not stand idly by, and ignore the oath I took before God, when the evidence is so clear. President Trump bears much of the responsibility for that attack. I cannot ignore this blatant violation of our constitution, regardless of whether the President is a Republican or a Democrat, or regardless of his name being Donald Trump. It seems my friends at the South Carolina Republican Party have forgotten their very own creed which states, “I will never cower before any master, save my God.”



I was provided no notice of the meeting today. To Chairman McKissick and numerous other members of your State Executive Committee, had you returned my call, I would have told you that I have no ill-will towards the S.C. Republican Party and will continue to advance our shared values, to create opportunity for all.”