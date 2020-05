CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is seeing a record increase in unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics from the Department of Employment and Workforce show April’s jobless rate hitting 12.1%.

In March, the percentage was a little over 3%.

This is the largest jump from one month to the next since the state began keeping records in 1976.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate remains below the national average of 14.7%.